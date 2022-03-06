Left Menu

Cricket-India's Jadeja takes five wickets as Sri Lanka fold for 174

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 11:13 IST
Cricket-India's Jadeja takes five wickets as Sri Lanka fold for 174
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Image: BCCI's Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets to help hosts India bundle out Sri Lanka for 174 in their first innings on the third day of the opening test at Mohali on Sunday.

India, who declared their first innings closed on 574-8, took a lead of 400. Pathum Nissanka top-scored for the touring side with an unbeaten knock of 61.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022