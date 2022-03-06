Cricket-India's Jadeja takes five wickets as Sri Lanka fold for 174

Ravindra Jadeja picked up five wickets to help hosts India bundle out Sri Lanka for 174 in their first innings on the third day of the opening test at Mohali on Sunday.

India, who declared their first innings closed on 574-8, took a lead of 400. Pathum Nissanka top-scored for the touring side with an unbeaten knock of 61.

