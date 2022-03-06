Left Menu

Sri Lanka reach 10/1 at lunch on day three

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 06-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 11:41 IST
Ravindra Jadeja in action (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka reached 10 for one in their second innings after being bowled out for 174 in their first essay against India on the third day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

India enforced the follow-on after taking a huge first-innings lead of 400 runs.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed opener Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck in the second innings.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka were batting on 8 and 1 respectively when lunch was taken.

Sri Lanka still trails India by 390 runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

Sri Lanka: 174 all out and (Dimuth Karunaratne 8 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/1)

