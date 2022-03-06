English translation of Mumbai JCP Vishawas Patil's autobiography to hit stands on March 28

The English translation of Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, law & order) Vishawas Nagar Patil's autobiography ''Mann Mein hain Vishwas'' will be released on March 28.

The book, originally published in Marathi, is titled ''Head Held High'' in English. Published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), its foreword is written by Julio Ribeiro, former police commissioner of Mumbai.

It is an account of Patil's life -- from his humble background, through school, college, long hours of studying for the UPSC examinations to the final selection to the IPS cadre and, eventually, his role in the counterterrorism operations during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

''I have written this book for youngsters who, like me, are born to labourers belonging to the lowest strata of society and are studying hard, in a lone corner of their homes, to make their dreams a reality.

''I picked up a pen and started writing everything I could recollect of my twenty-four-year journey, from 1973 to 1997. I have written this account of my journey, my quest for knowledge, keeping students, parents, teachers and society in mind,'' wrote Patil in his introduction of the book.

The 1997-batch IPS officer was awarded the President's Police Medal for gallantry for his role in the counterterrorism operations during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

According to the publishers, the moving and authentic account of the most formative and challenging years of Patil's life, ''Head Held High'' is sure to ''strike a chord with those who aspire to join the Indian civil services''.

It is also endorsed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

While Bachchan called the book an inspiration to ''not just the force, but to every individual''; Tendulkar said the book is a ''must-read'' for the youth of today.

''Translated from the Marathi, 'Head Held High' beautifully captures the magic of Mann Mein Hai Vishwas. A must-read for the youth of today,'' said Tendulkar.

The 304-page book, priced at Rs 259, is presently available for pre-order on online stores.

