Admit Ukraine-returned students to Indian medical colleges at govt expense: Digvijaya

The infrastructure of various medical colleges and institutions in Ukraine has already been destroyed in the Russian attack, he said.Singh expressed hope that the Centre will take a decision in this regard and dispel the uncertainty about the future of these students.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has demanded that the Centre admit students who returned from war-hit Ukraine to various government and private medical colleges in India. The families of these students have already spent a lot of money on their admission in Ukraine-based medical colleges, Singh said in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and also demanded that the government pay the fees of such students. ''The Centre should make a special plan to provide admission to the medical students returning from war-torn Ukraine in MBBS courses in various private and government colleges of the country by relaxing the rules “in the interest of the country and public”, the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter. The infrastructure of various medical colleges and institutions in Ukraine has already been destroyed in the Russian attack, he said.

Singh expressed hope that the Centre will take a decision in this regard and dispel the uncertainty about the future of these students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

