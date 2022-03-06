Centre, IIT-Madras to hold symposium on 'Imagining India at 2047 through Innovation' from Monday

A three-day symposium on the theme 'Imagining India at 2047 through Innovation' will be held in Chennai from March 7 to 9, according to a Personnel Ministry statement issued on Sunday.

It said the symposium aims to bring the government and citizens together using digital technology, pursuing next-gen reforms and innovations for ''maximum governance, minimum government'' and entailing government process re-engineering.

The symposium also looks for universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at the district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies.

The Government of India is formulating ''Vision India@2047'' to identify long-term goals and corresponding short-term defined outcomes for this decade with timelines and milestones, the statement mentioned.

The vision is being developed without being constrained by the current institutional framework and suggest appropriate structural and institutional reforms to attain the envisaged vision, it said. Around 200 participants are chosen for nucleus and cell teams comprising one IAS officer, a young faculty member and a young entrepreneur who will sit together for discussion.

There will be 10 such cells.

This four-member nucleus will be the basic think-tank during the symposium and for the next 20 years to figure out how to take India forward, the statement said.

Each cell will be assigned a problem in 10 different themes like infrastructure, energy, water, agriculture, education, health care, urban housing that India faces and where considerable progress will be required over the next 25 years, the statement noted.

The overall theme will be 'Innovation in Digital Governance'.

The symposium is being organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with IIT Madras. It will be held at IITM research park, Chennai.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the symposium on March 8. IIT-Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti, will present the welcome address. DARPG Secretary V Srinivas will also address the inaugural session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)