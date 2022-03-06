Left Menu

1,234 Haryana students evacuated from Ukraine: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said around 1,800 students from the state were stuck in the war-torn Ukraine, of which 1,234 have been evacuated.

The CM said this after interacting with students who returned from that country.

Of the remaining students, 80 are still stuck in Ukraine cities while the others have reached the country’s borders, Khattar told mediapersons.

Khattar said the students who have completed their course in Ukraine will be given internship opportunities.

About the students who are yet to complete their studies there, Khattar said once the situation normalises, the government will talk to their colleges over the issue.

For now, our priority is to bring back all Indians stuck in Ukraine, the CM said.

