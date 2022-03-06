Centenary celebrations: DU plans to invite either Prez or PM to release commemorative stamp, coin

The Delhi University plans to invite either President Ram Nath Kovind or Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unveiling its commemorative stamp and coin as part of its year-long centenary celebrations beginning May 1, sources said on Sunday.

''Since it will be the celebrations of a huge milestone, there are plans to have either the President or the Prime Minister to unveil the commemorative stamp and coin. The President is the Visitor to the university,'' one of the sources said.

The university has plans to release a commemorative stamp, coin and a coffee table book on the occasion.

The idea of commemorative stamp and coin was first floated by Delhi University professor Amarjiva Lochan.

It was in September last year that Lochan, who is the joint dean of international relations, thought of applying to India Post for a commemorative stamp.

According to guidelines for commemorative stamps, proposals should be sent at least two years in advance in the prescribed format for consideration by the Philatelic Advisory Committee (PAC) and approval by the competent authority.

''The rider was that for getting a commemorative stamp, one has to apply two years in advance and we had only nine months left since the university will begin its centenary celebrations from May 1 this year,'' Lochan said.

He learnt that one could get a waiver on the two-year rule and wrote to the department concerned, met several officials, visited the ministry nearly 25 times before the relaxation was finally granted. Lochan informed Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh of the waiver granted on the proposal.

''Three days later, he held a meeting with around 40-50 people to discuss plans for the centenary celebrations and I was a part of that meeting. Suggestions were given for having a commemorative stamp and then the VC told them that I had already begun the process,'' he said.

Lochan was also appointed as the co-convener of the centenary celebrations committee.

He also worked towards getting a waiver on the compulsory payment for getting the stamp.

''The compulsory payment for getting the stamp is Rs 25 lakh but I requested the officials to allow us that waiver. There was stiff opposition to this demand but in the first week of February the approval for that waiver also came,'' Lochan said.

Lochan said he had made 100 visits to multiple officials over seven months to get the approval for the stamp.

''There is a rule that says 3.5 lakh commemorative stamps are printed and out of these, 1.75 lakh stamps are pre-bought by philatelic. I am going to write to them to issue 10 lakh stamps,'' he said.

The Delhi University was established in 1922 by an act of the then Central Legislative Assembly. PTI SLB SMN SMN

