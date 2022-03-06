Delhi govt organises Women's Day Run at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

A 10-km marathon was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday morning as part of the Delhi government's celebrations for the upcoming International Women's Day.

The aim was to raise awareness among the people about this year's International Women's Day theme of "gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'', according to a government statement.

The day is observed on March 8.

The Women's Day Run on Sunday, with 700 participants, included a 10-km marathon, a 5-km run and a 1-km run flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

It was organised by the Department of Women and Child Development. Addressing the event, Sisodia said, ''Mindset needs to change. Women are the foundation of development.'' The achievements of women entrepreneurs from marginalised communities were highlighted at the event.

