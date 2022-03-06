Chhattisgarh: 188 students have returned from Ukraine

The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday said 188 students from the state have returned to the country from war-torn Ukraine.

They are being provided food and lodging facilities in Delhi and will be given tickets to return to their hometowns in the state, an official said.

Sanjay Awasthi, Joint Resident Commissioner of the state in New Delhi, said efforts have been made since February 22 to stay in touch with stranded students.

