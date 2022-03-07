Shinkan Partners with REVA University to Launch a Secure & Credible Platform for Online Examination

MUMBAI, India, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinkan Edge, SHINKAN's advanced online proctoring technology, is an AI-powered tool that makes online assessments more credible than manually invigilated exams, in the classroom or online. This eliminates the need for human supervision and allows educational institutions and enterprises to conduct online exams without risk of misconduct.

Shinkan joins forces with Bangalore's REVA University to create and develop an online exam proctoring platform. Shinkan's solution overcomes the flaws of human-invigilated exams and distinguishes the honest by making online exam proctoring credible, while allowing every educational institution to attain its full academic potential. The platform focuses on highlighting only the true positives that save the efforts of the administrators to again scrutinize the false positives. To take this to another step, Shinkan sets the honest apart by certifying the students when they clear their AI proctored examination without any malpractice. Professional online courses taken by a candidate, which is Shinkan administered and certified can genuinely add value to their profession. It is the first-ever platform that verifies and certifies the honesty in students during the examination.

Shinkan's EDVANTAGES™ : 1. The platform can beat more than 200 malpractice instances, the highest from any competition 2. Deep analytics that concurrently analyses 25+ behavioral patterns for a pinpointed malpractice report 3. This is the world's first online examination platform that will Verify as well as certify the accuracy of online examinations. It gives online Courses certificates' credibility thereby further strengthening all online certifications.

4. The Platform saves time & effort for the exam controller by removing any false-positive red flags & reporting only true malpractice scenarios with its precise malpractice report Sunil Krishnamurthy, Founder of Shinkan said, ''The need to ensure far superior online assessments compared with offline assessments led to our contribution in the realm of deep learning AI. The Shinkan algorithm combines supervised, unsupervised, and reinforcement machine learning. With thousands of hours of assessment content ingested into the Shinkan engine, we have been able to eliminate false positive fatigue to a very great extent to facilitate decision-making by the examiners. Training is key to ensuring the level of accuracy brought about by the engine. We at Shinkan realized it is best to have the educationists and the students involved in the implementation of an engine which is built for the students, by the students.'' Prof. Simha, Chief Mentor for AI from REVA University said, ''Shinkan has developed its platform with state-of-the-art technologies in AI and security patterns observed across multiple domains. In addition to the existing approach, Shinkan brings multi-sensor fusion, multi-layered features, and deep domain knowledge to take the quality of assessment to the next level. The patent-pending deep learning and fuzzy logic models have been shown to perform well in real-world proctoring and assessment studies evidenced from the field testing.'' Shinkan not only promotes fair competition among the students but also reduces the cost of the institutions by eliminating the need for invigilators. Shinkan enables multiple teams and departments within organizations and universities to conduct online examinations in a secure manner, resulting in reliable and credible results. Shinkan is a firm believer in honesty and aims to not only protect but also to drive the future of online education. About Shinkan We have envisioned a digital education world equal for all. However, until now, online proctoring services, have not been proven to be 100% credible. Academics all over the world are looking for solutions to one problem: How do we prevent mal-practices and conduct credible online proctored exams? This question began our journey, and thus Shinkan was born. We idealize a world without online academic malpractices. We are chasing a shift in the institute's perspectives towards remote online proctored exams. The aim is to support and facilitate honesty for the greater good.

Contact https:hinkan.co.in/contact/ for further information or write to us at connect@shinkan.co.in or call on +91 80481 58687 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759853/Shinkan_Edge.jpg PWR PWR

