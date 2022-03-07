FITT Calls for Applications Rewolution- DST NIDHI Accelerator Program

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), the industry interface organization managing startup incubation and acceleration at IIT Delhi, invites applications from women entrepreneurs under the NIDHI Accelerator Program sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. The call is open till March 15, 2022, for women entrepreneurs working on technology-oriented startup ideas. The accelerator program “REWOLUTION” will provide comprehensive business mentoring and an opportunity for funding support of up to Rs. 5 lakhs to top selected teams. This Accelerator program will commence from April 2022 with a duration of 4 months, and the mentoring sessions will be held mainly on weekends. PWR PWR

