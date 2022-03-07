Clinic inaugurated at Delhi govt school in Moti Bagh

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday inaugurated a health clinic at a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh here which will focus on physical and mental well-being of students.

The clinic will also offer counselling services to address issues related to the mental well-being of children.

''I have seen schools in various countries, this concept is not there anywhere. Besides providing routine health check-ups to students, the clinics will also offer counselling services to address issues related to the mental well-being of children. Every six months, the students will undergo health check up,'' Sisodia said at the inauguration of the clinic at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh.

The setting up of health clinics is a new project of the Delhi government along the lines of its flagship mohalla clinics, but will be used exclusively by students of that school, and will be operational during school hours. Each school health clinic will be staffed with one ''School Health Clinic Assistant'' or nurse, one psychologist, and one multi-task worker. One doctor will be available for every five clinics, and will visit each once a week.

