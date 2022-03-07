Special Report: Missing women, missing data

By Tasha Wibawa, 360info Melbourne, Mar 7 (360info) Our world has a gender-data gap problem. Our world has a gender gap problem.

Societies have been largely designed by men for men, from voting rights and access to healthcare, to pay gaps, parental leave, car safety, and even toilet access.

To better understand the lives of women and make better, more equal policy decisions, we need numbers and data to help paint a better picture. But more often than not, that data doesn’t exist, and we only have a partial understanding of the lives of women and girls around the world. This lack of data can have potentially fatal consequences for half of the global population – how can we fix or track a problem without fully understanding it in the first place? REALITY CHECK More than 75 percent of gender related data is over a decade old.

The rate of informal employment for women is higher than men’s in the lower-income countries.

The pandemic is widening the poverty gap between men and women.

Gender biases get built into machine learning system algorithms from training data that underrepresent certain groups. It can further discriminate against women, non-white and gender diverse groups in access to finance, employment, and healthcare.

Women's learning, thinking, cognitive processing and problem-solving can be different compared to men's, but most educational processes do not take this into account.

Heart disease affects men and women, but often goes undetected, undiagnosed, or undertreated in women. This is referred to as the 'Yentl syndrome'.

Nations with fewer laws targeting women tend to have better access to resources and opportunities across genders BIG IDEAS Quote attributable to Leah Ruppaner from the University of Melbourne: ''Language is a really powerful tool that we can use to open and close doors based on gender.” Quote attributable to Leah Ruppaner, University of Melbourne: “Validating women's experiences is powerful in itself because it stops the person feeling hopeless about themselves.” Quote attributable to Yolanda Riveros Morales, Monash University: In regards to gendered-based sexual violence in conflict situations: “We don’t know the numbers we only know the tip of the iceberg of what is really happening there.” “We need data not only to analyse what has been happening in the last 20 years in (conflict-ridden) countries, but also how you can help those women. How can we fix the problem.” (360.info.org) AMS

