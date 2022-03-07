Left Menu

42 cases of dengue reported in Delhi till March 5: Civic body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 14:54 IST
42 cases of dengue reported in Delhi till March 5: Civic body
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last week in the national capital, according to a civic report released on Monday. Till February 28, 39 cases of dengue were recorded in the city.

The three fresh cases have been reported in the first week of March.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases, a total of 42 dengue cases have been recorded this year till March 5.

For the January 1-March 5 period, five cases were recorded here last year, six cases in 2020, two in 2019, while nine cases were logged in 2018 and eight in 2017, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported.

In the years prior to 2021, the total number of dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), the report said.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue when the number of dengue cases reported crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016 when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

The report also stated that two cases of malaria and seven cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022