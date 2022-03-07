42 cases of dengue reported in Delhi till March 5: Civic body

Three fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the last week in the national capital, according to a civic report released on Monday. Till February 28, 39 cases of dengue were recorded in the city.

The three fresh cases have been reported in the first week of March.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases, a total of 42 dengue cases have been recorded this year till March 5.

For the January 1-March 5 period, five cases were recorded here last year, six cases in 2020, two in 2019, while nine cases were logged in 2018 and eight in 2017, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported.

In the years prior to 2021, the total number of dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), the report said.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue when the number of dengue cases reported crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016 when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

The report also stated that two cases of malaria and seven cases of chikungunya have been reported so far this year in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)