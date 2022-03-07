Following are the Eastern Region highlights at 5 pm:

Kolkata : High drama was witnessed on the first day of the budget session of the West Bengal assembly on Monday as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to table his inaugural address with BJP MLAs staging a protest in the House over alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections in the state. (CAL10) Shillong : Thirty of the 36 disputed villages along the Meghalaya-Assam border will remain in Meghalaya as recommended by regional committees of the two states, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the assembly on Monday. (CAL4) Kolkata : A total 11,18,821 candidates wrote their first language papers at 4,194 centres across West Bengal as Class 10 state board exams commenced on Monday amidst temporary suspension of internet services by the government in some areas to thwart unethical practices. (CES7) Shillong : Fortytwo of the 43 students from Meghalaya have returned to India from war-torn Ukraine, while one chose to stay back in neighbouring Poland with his relatives, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday. (CES5) Kollkata : Mining behemoth Coal India will not have the luxury to retain its loss-making mines as it aims to remain competitive in the wake of privatisation of coal blocks, a senior government official said on Monday. (CCM5) Kolkata : Tea exporters on Monday expressed concern over solving payment issues for their shipments to Russia since several banks of that country have been blocked from accessing SWIFT, a global financial system, in the wake of the Russian-Ukraine crisis, Indian Tea Exporters Assocation chairman Anshuman Kanoria said. (CCM2). PTI KK KK KK

