Govt ensured more scientific minds find enough capital for scientific discovery, says Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani said the government has ensured cohesive and consistent engagement with institutes of higher learning so that more scientific minds, particularly women, find enough capital and mentorship support.

At an event organised by FICCI, she said one of the greatest challenges is that training data that has been available thus far societally is data that positions primely men. ''Hence, the challenge before us is that when we use these training data subsets to feed those institutions, organizations or machines that are to predict an outcome for us we need to recognize will we end up predicting the past than predicting the future?''.

''The government has comprehensively ensured there is cohesive and consistent engagement with institutes of higher learning across the country so that more and more scientific minds, particularly women, find enough capital and mentorship support for scientific discovery,'' Irani said.

