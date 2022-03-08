2,816 Malayali students reached Kerala from Ukraine till now: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that since the commencement of rescue operations to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine, amidst the Russian offensive, 2,816 Malayali students have been brought back to the state till date.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said that 734 Malayali students rescued from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga' reached Kerala on Monday and with that the number of such students repatriated from there reached 2,816.

More students would be arriving on Tuesday morning, he added.

However, there are still many Malayali students stranded in war-hit cities, like Sumy, in eastern Ukraine who need to be rescued, he said.

The CM, in his post, advised that the instructions given by the Indian Embassy there, regarding the rescue of stranded Indians, should be strictly followed.

He also expressed hope that within a few days everyone would be able to return home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)