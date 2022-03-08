Left Menu

2,816 Malayali students reached Kerala from Ukraine till now: Pinarayi Vijayan

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-03-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 09:51 IST
2,816 Malayali students reached Kerala from Ukraine till now: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that since the commencement of rescue operations to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine, amidst the Russian offensive, 2,816 Malayali students have been brought back to the state till date.

The CM, in a Facebook post, said that 734 Malayali students rescued from Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga' reached Kerala on Monday and with that the number of such students repatriated from there reached 2,816.

More students would be arriving on Tuesday morning, he added.

However, there are still many Malayali students stranded in war-hit cities, like Sumy, in eastern Ukraine who need to be rescued, he said.

The CM, in his post, advised that the instructions given by the Indian Embassy there, regarding the rescue of stranded Indians, should be strictly followed.

He also expressed hope that within a few days everyone would be able to return home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022