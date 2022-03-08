Left Menu

President confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 11:57 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
On International Women's Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021. Twenty-eight awards -- 14 each for 2020 and 2021 -- were given to the women in recognition of their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is a Women and Child Development Ministry initiative to acknowledge exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, and to celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.

Its recipients are from fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, innovation, social work, education and literature, linguistics, arts and crafts, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), disability rights, merchant navy and wildlife conservation.

The latest awardees include social entrepreneur Anita Gupta, organic farmer and tribal activist Ushaben Dineshbhai Vasava, innovator Nasira Akhter, Intel-India head Nivruti Rai, down syndrome affected Kathak Dancer Saylee Nandkishor Agavane, first woman snake rescuer Vanita Jagdeo Borade and mathematician Neena Gupta. On the eve of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with these awardees and said that the success of government efforts, like vocal for local, is dependent on the contribution of women.

PM Modi also said that it is important to ensure that all women become part of decision-making at a family level which will follow as a result of their economic empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

