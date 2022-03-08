Shri Ram Global School Pledges for an equitable and inclusive society on International Women's Day

LUCKNOW, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To create awareness about gender equality among young minds, Shri Ram Global School came forward to celebrate the International Women's day aligning with this year's global theme 'Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow'.

While celebrating the accomplishments of women in different fields, and recognising their contribution and significance in society, Shri Ram Global School arranged a virtual awareness session for its students on Gender Equality.

During an interactive session, students also shared experiences of the gender biases that they have faced or encountered in day-to-day life. The teachers also shared their experiences of various challenges that they went through in life and how a bias-free society is a must for a sustainable tomorrow.

On the occasion, Academic Advisor to Shri Ram Global School, Ms. Pooja Prasad, said, ''The school strongly believes that it is must to enrich young minds about equality to help break the stereotypes in society. We want to create a society that is gender-equal, free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination and build a society that is diverse, equitable, inclusive where differences are valued and celebrated. With such initiatives and awareness programs at a young age, we are sure to give momentum to create a gender-equal society worldwide.'' The students were encouraged to take a pledge to create a bias-free environment around them and strive to dismantle the age-old gender norms by changing the thought process of the upcoming generations. The teachers and school management also joined the pledge to raise awareness and accelerate gender-parity and equality for women.

About SRGS: Over a century, the Shri Ram Family has created, supported, and managed some of the country's finest educational institutions like Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), ranked by an India Today survey as the country's top colleges in Commerce and Arts respectively.

The Shri Ram Global School has been founded by the Shri Ram Education Trust, adding a whole new dimension to the renowned Shri Ram legacy in education. Shri Ram Global School is not only a school but an experience which children and parents identify as their own. Here they will have the first experience in the process of learning with joy, becoming confident of themselves and considerate of others by knowing themselves as an individual, understanding by exploring, discovering and reinventing.

Thus Shri Ram Global School sets forth the way for each child to develop his/her unique potential, foster children to become successful citizen, soaring high in tomorrow's world. The school emphasizes on constructive relationship between the parents and teachers as an important factor contributing to child's success.

