International women's day: Army, IAF organises events across Jammu division

The Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) organised several events across Jammu division on International Women's Day on Tuesday with a focus on spreading awareness on women's health and motivate schools girls to take up higher education, a defence spokesperson said. Women achievers were also felicitated at the various functions, the spokesperson said.

The Air Force Station in Jammu organised an event which was attended by all women employees, including officers and civilian staff, who interacted with Ruhi Bhullar, an Air Force veteran from the first women controllers batch.

Indigo Airlines staff also cut a cake to facilitate women controllers, the spokesperson said.

At the Nagrota military station here, zonal president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (16 corps) Barinderjit Kaur inaugurated a ''well women clinic'' at the Trikuta Medical Centre (Section Hospital).

A 'well woman health card' which is an essential tool for routine public health surveillance and monitoring was also unveiled at the event, the official said.

Screening for lifestyle diseases and awareness activities were also organized in all forward medical units under the aegis of Medical Branch, Headquarter 16 Corps.

Vice chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation, Tiger Division, Kreeti Segan also inaugurated an event at 166 military hospital Jammu in connection.

Segan addressed the gathering and asked women to be proud of this special day and strengthen their contribution in various fields.

The spokesperson said a booklet on cancer prevention was released, while lectures about awareness of women's health, including cancer prevention and screening in females, was delivered by the army women medical officers.

Gynae and Oral Cancer Screening camp along with special demonstration of brushing techniques and oral hygiene was also held on the occasion, the official said.

The Army's Crossed Swords Division also felicitated women achievers of Pallanwala sector on the outskirts of Jammu. School girls were also motivated to take up higher education, the spokesperson added.

