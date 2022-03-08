Left Menu

India needs focussed, dedicated approach to achieve goals set by NEP: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said India needs a focused and dedicated approach to achieve the goals set by the National Education Policy NEP, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:13 IST
Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said India needs a focused and dedicated approach to achieve the goals set by the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Speaking at the ''ThinEdu conclave'', Sisodia said there is need to set our priorities for implementation of the policy successfully. ''Over the years, several education policies have been made in India, but they have never been implemented properly. All the policies spoke of harmony, social emotional wellbeing of students and teachers, and innovative curriculums but none of the state or central government ever worked on implementing such things on ground. ''We need a focused and dedicated approach to achieve the goals set by the National Education Policy, 2020,'' he added.

Speaking about the Delhi government's approach towards the NEP, the deputy chief minister said, ''His government has already taken the first step in this direction and aims to change the mindset of people towards education, especially the public education system, by providing them new options''. Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education minister said all the Delhi government schools today have been provided with state-of-the art infrastructure, which includes smart classrooms, highly equipped laboratories, computer labs, montessori labs, and world-class sports facilities. ''This target was achieved with the little shift of budget here and there and giving priority to education,'' he said.

