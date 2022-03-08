Left Menu

Atal Innovation Mission partners Snap for AR skilling among Indian youth

We are excited to utilise Snap Inc's expertise in Augmented Reality to create a cadre of GenZ students that are skilled in this futuristic technology, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) mission director Chintan Vaishnav said. The partnership started on the eve of International Women's Day with the launch of a nationwide Lensathon (AR making hackathon), according to the statement.

Atal Innovation Mission partners Snap for AR skilling among Indian youth
Representative image
  • Country:
  India

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission on Tuesday said it has joined hands with camera firm Snap Inc, which owns social media platform Snapchat, to drive Augmented Reality (AR) skilling among the Indian youth.

Snap's camera plays a transformative role in how people experience the world around them.

According to an official statement, over a two-year timeframe, Snap Inc is expected to train over 12,000 teachers affiliated with the Atal Tinkering Labs on Augmented Reality, enabling the reach of the programme to millions of students affiliated with ATL's network of schools.

Snap Inc also announced its partnership with the Atal Incubation Centers (AICs) to support the Indian startup ecosystem with AR advertising bootcamps, Ad credits and other opportunities.

''Augmented Reality is the future - given its varied applications in a rapidly digitising India. We are excited to utilise Snap Inc's expertise in Augmented Reality to create a cadre of GenZ students that are skilled in this futuristic technology,'' Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) mission director Chintan Vaishnav said.

The partnership started on the eve of International Women's Day with the launch of a nationwide Lensathon (AR making hackathon), according to the statement. As a part of the Lensathon, Snap will be hosting special workshops aimed to introduce young women in India to AR and skills that will be necessary to navigate the digital economy of the future. Workshops are open to participants aged 13 years and upwards and will take place at 16 all-women and 5 co-ed educational institutes across India.

''We at Snap are excited to help the Atal Tinkering Labs in its mission to create a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India, and help India become an Augmented Reality hub,'' Snap Inc, public policy head at India, Uthara Ganesh said.

