State, district portals to be clubbed together for public grievances redressal: Govt official

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has undertaken the integration of the State and district portals which would be centralised to address grievances in a seamless manner, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The initiative was in accordance with the Centre's policy for 'One Nation-One Portal' and a considerable amount of work has been completed in this connection, DARPG secretary V Srinivas said.

''The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has integrated the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) with JK-integrated grievance redress and monitoring system -- up to the district-level by integrating all 20 districts,'' he said.

Srinivas made the comments at the inauguration of a symposium on Imagining India@2047 through innovation at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), Research Park, here.

The CPGRAMS has been adopted today and implemented across all the ministries, autonomous bodies and it is also being used by several union territories.

''Year 2021 witnessed 21 lakh cases being received on the CPGRAMS with 19.95 lakh cases being redressed. With the implementation of CPGRAMS reforms mapping last-mile grievance officers, nearly 8,000 grievance officers have been mapped,'' he said.

Going forward, he said, the CPGRAMS reforms would be implemented in another 20 ministries in 2022.

Srinivas said the effort by the Centre was to bring government and citizens together by use of digital technology, pursuing next-generation reforms with the policy objective of 'Maximum Governance - Minimum Government.' ''This will entail considerable government process re-engineering, universalising access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at district-level, use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in management,'' he said.

''We can be sure that in any future global model of governance, the country will play a critical part,'' he said. The symposium was organised to bring together pioneering minds in the country across the diaspora of academia, government and entrepreneurs to evolve a Vision 2047 marking India's 100th year of Independence.

DARPG and IIT-M selected young officers working as deputy secretaries, district collectors who would be serving in 2047 and young entrepreneurs who have teamed together to brainstorm innovative solutions for the benefit of the citizens.

Around 300 participants from across the country took part in the inaugural function, IIT-M Research Park said.

IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti said, ''With the support from DARPG, we have had a great beginning to this symposium. Policy eco system from conceiving stage to implementation involves academia, industry, and bureaucracy. This symposium has brought together these three who will be stakeholders of many crucial policies of our country in 2047,'' he said.

