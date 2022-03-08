PWD directed to 'repair and rectify' firefighting system in Karkardooma court complex

Days after a fire broke out at Karkardooma court, the Delhi Fire Services directed the Public Works Department to ''repair and rectify'' the firefighting system and develop a ''foolproof system'' in the court complex, officials said on Tuesday.

The development comes after a fire broke out at the Karkardooma court on February 6 this year at 3.25 am. The fire in court number 52 in the old building was extinguished after efforts by the fire fighters and no one was reportedly injured.

However, the fire incident raised concerns among the officials as they noted that the court complex is a very important building where thousands of people visit every day.

The fire department said it has stressed that a ''foolproof'' system should be developed to maintain fire safety system in the Karkardooma complex.

When Vineet Jindal, General Secretary of North Delhi Lawyers Association, was contacted to know about the status of fire safety system in the court complex, he told PTI that except for Rouse Avenue Court, other district courts in Delhi face same issue.

He claimed that either the fire safety equipment are non-functional or not repaired. The fire department has issued directions about fire safety systems in both public and commercial places and it should be followed.

''Court, being a public place, all the advocates are concerned about the safety when it comes to fire-related incidents. Also, restrictions should strictly be imposed on smoking which could also trigger such incidents. The fire department should conduct inspection in every district court to keep a record of the status of the fire safety equipment in the court complexes.

''As suggested by the fire department, corrective measures should be taken to ensure no such incident takes place as the premises is visited by several people on daily basis,'' he added.

Mentioning about a fire-related incident that took place in the record room on the fourth floor of the court, he rued that nothing has changed yet.

''There is an administrative civil judge in every district court which looks into issues with respect to management of building but somehow, this side of the building should be paid more attention to. Corrective measures should be taken and improved,'' he suggested.

In view of the incident, the fire department has issued directions to the Executive Engineer (Electrical), Public Works Department of Karkardooma Court complex, Shahdara, officials said.

When a senior PWD official, who did not wished to be identified, was contacted, he told PTI, ''We are aware of the fire incident that broke out at the Karkardooma court. We have taken cognisance of the matter and will take appropriate necessary steps.'' The fire department said it has informed the PWD that during firefighting operations, the wet riser system, fire pumps and other fire-fighting arrangements installed in the building did not work and neither did the said building has not even issued any Fire Safety Certificate so far.

According to the fire department, the newly constructed temporary court room building had common fire pumps with the existing court complex.

''In view of the safety of the occupants, the fire-fighting system in the old building should be repaired and rectified at the earliest and the newly constructed court complex should not be allowed to use for any purpose, until clearance from fire safety point of view is obtained,'' a Delhi Fire Service official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)