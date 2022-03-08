Left Menu

Nearly 3,500 were evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy city on Tuesday, says regional governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-03-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 23:40 IST
Nearly 3,500 civilians were evacuated from the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday under a temporary ceasefire that mostly held, said regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky in a televised interview.

Around 1,700 of the evacuees were foreign students studying at universities in Sumy, he said, adding the ceasefire was broken once by a shooting near a checkpoint.

