Women's Day: DUSU, ABVP organise event to felicitate young women

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Tuesday organised a programme to felicitate young women performing well in different fields, including academics and creative activities, according to a statement.

'Yashaswini: She The Pride' was jointly organised by the ABVP and Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in the conference hall of the Delhi University.

ABVP's National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said, ''Girls should get an opportunity to advance in various fields across the country right from their studies. We as a student organisation are also striving in this direction to ensure a safe environment for women in the country.'' ''We all have to work by taking rapid steps in this direction to ensure equal opportunities for them,'' she added.

ABVP Delhi secretary and DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said every year through the Yashaswini programme, they felicitate girl students who perform well in different fields like studies and creative activities.

''Leadership of women in various fields has taken the world forward in a positive direction. Such efforts of ours will surely bring forth stories of women doing better in various fields, which will encourage others,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)