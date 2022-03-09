Left Menu

Schedule for MCD polls to be announced today

The Delhi State Election Commission will announce dates for polls to three municipal corporations in the city on Wednesday, officials said.Civic body elections are to be conducted in April this year. All preparations have been completed, a senior official of the state election commission said.Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 11:56 IST
Schedule for MCD polls to be announced today
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi State Election Commission will announce dates for polls to three municipal corporations in the city on Wednesday, officials said.

Civic body elections are to be conducted in April this year. There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. "The schedule for MCD elections will be announced at 5 pm today. All preparations have been completed," a senior official of the state election commission said.

Half of the wards are reserved for women candidates. There are wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022