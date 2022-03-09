Left Menu

Aimed at helping disadvantaged youth, Sisodia inaugurates first Lighthouse in Kalkaji

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University DSEU Lighthouse in Kalkaji on Wednesday.With this, the university and college will approach students and not vice-versa, Sisodia said.Last year, DSEU had entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of Delhi in order to help disadvantaged youth earn a livelihood.The other lighthouses are expected to come up at Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:11 IST
Aimed at helping disadvantaged youth, Sisodia inaugurates first Lighthouse in Kalkaji
Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse in Kalkaji on Wednesday.

With this, the university and college will approach students and not vice-versa, Sisodia said.

Last year, DSEU had entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of Delhi in order to help disadvantaged youth earn a livelihood.

The other lighthouses are expected to come up at Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj. "Students have to make several efforts to get into colleges and universities. But with this initiative, the university and college is coming to the students," he said at the event. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, credited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the initiative. "Two years ago, you chose Arvind Kejriwal as your chief minister. If he is there, all these things are possible," he said.

Sisodia urged the people to vote for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls scheduled for next month. "There is corruption in MCD and our sanitation workers do not get their salaries on time. As a leader, I can ask for votes since we are not the ones who want to earn notes. Please vote for Arvind Kejriwal in MCD polls," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022