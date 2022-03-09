Aimed at helping disadvantaged youth, Sisodia inaugurates first Lighthouse in Kalkaji

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse in Kalkaji on Wednesday.

With this, the university and college will approach students and not vice-versa, Sisodia said.

Last year, DSEU had entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of Delhi in order to help disadvantaged youth earn a livelihood.

The other lighthouses are expected to come up at Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj. "Students have to make several efforts to get into colleges and universities. But with this initiative, the university and college is coming to the students," he said at the event. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, credited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the initiative. "Two years ago, you chose Arvind Kejriwal as your chief minister. If he is there, all these things are possible," he said.

Sisodia urged the people to vote for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls scheduled for next month. "There is corruption in MCD and our sanitation workers do not get their salaries on time. As a leader, I can ask for votes since we are not the ones who want to earn notes. Please vote for Arvind Kejriwal in MCD polls," he said.

