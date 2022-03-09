Cal HC orders breaking of locks of VB hostel rooms

The Calcutta High Court has ordered breaking of locks of some hostel rooms of Visva Bharati University to facilitate students whose semester examinations are scheduled to commence from March 11.

The order was passed after it was brought to the court's notice that a large number of students are loitering in the university campus since they have not been allotted hostel rooms. On the submission by the central university's counsel that a large number of rooms have been kept locked by senior students with their belongings inside, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the locks be broken in the presence of a committee formed by the university, police and two representatives of students nominated to the committee.

The court directed the officer-in-charge of Santiniketan police station to depute two constables for the purpose. ''All rooms, which in the opinion of the University should not remain locked, shall be opened after breaking open the said locks .... The articles inside the rooms shall be inventoried and kept in a separate place,'' Justice Mantha directed on Tuesday.

The court directed that priority for occupation of such rooms will be given to students in terms of examination schedule.

Justice Mantha directed the Santiniketan Police to ensure that no outsiders remain in the university or enter the campus. ''Santiniketan Police shall conduct periodical and surprise inspections at their discretion at any point of time,'' the court directed.

The matter will be heard again two weeks hence for further consideration, it directed.

On a petition by the university claiming that an agitation by a section of its students was obstructing the normal functioning of the central institution's registrar and assistant registrar, the court had on March 3 directed the police to ensure that they are not obstructed from performing their day to day duties or move freely inside and outside the campus at Shantiniketan.

The Birbhum district superintendent of police Nagendra Nath Tripathi submitted a report before the court on Tuesday stating that the registrar and other officials have been freed and the university has been offered necessary assistance in ensuring that the administration is able to function. The counsel for the students submitted that his clients were not in any way obstructing the officials of the university from entering the administrative building.

The students had launched the agitation demanding that hostel rooms be made available to them as most of them hail from far-off places.

