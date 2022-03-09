Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Mizoram on two-day visit
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday on a two-day visit.He was received at the Lengpui airport here by Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, state Health minister Dr. R. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on the Vice President at the Raj Bhawan soon after his arrival.
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday on a two-day visit.
He was received at the Lengpui airport here by Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, state Health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena, and senior officials. In the evening, Naidu attended a cultural event hosted by the governor at the Raj Bhawan where various Mizo cultural dances, including 'Cheraw' (bamboo dance), were performed. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on the Vice President at the Raj Bhawan soon after his arrival. During his meeting with the Vice President, Zoramthanga brought to his attention the necessity for Mizoram to have a separate cadre for all India service officers to ensure efficiency in administration.
The north-eastern state is presently part of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories, excluding the Andaman and Nicobar Islands) cadre. According to officials, Naidu is scheduled to address the closing day of the ongoing budget session of the state assembly on Thursday. He will leave for Sikkim on Friday, where he will virtually lay the foundation stone of Kanchendzonga state university at Tarku in south Sikkim, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bill Gates lauds India's commitment to global health
Russia-Ukraine situation in danger of spiralling into major crisis, says India at UNSC
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' newest recruit Tilak Varma wants to play against CSK to get 'confidence'
Special UIA flight with 182 Indians lands in Delhi from Ukraine
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis