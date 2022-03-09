Left Menu

U.S. man to have transplant of genetically modified pig's heart dies, hospital says

Updated: 09-03-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
David Bennett, the 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center, the hospital said.

Bennett received the transplant on January 7.

