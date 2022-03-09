U.S. man to have transplant of genetically modified pig's heart dies, hospital says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 20:49 IST
- Country:
- United States
David Bennett, the 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease who made history as the first person to receive a genetically modified pig's heart, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the University of Maryland Medical Center, the hospital said.
Bennett received the transplant on January 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Bennett
- University of Maryland Medical Center
Advertisement