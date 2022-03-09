Aimed at helping disadvantaged youth, Sisodia inaugurates first Lighthouse in Kalkaji

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday inaugurated the first Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Lighthouse in Kalkaji that will offer short-term vocational courses to youth.

With this, the university and college will approach students and not vice versa, he said.

Last year, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) had entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of Delhi to help the disadvantaged youth earn a livelihood.

The other lighthouses are expected to come up at Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj. ''Today, when children go to college after passing out from class 12, they struggle to get admission, but the Delhi government has made such a unique programme where DSEU will go to the slums and give admission to the children there. ''This will be the first time in the history of the country when children will not go to the university to take admission, but the university itself will go to the children and give them admission,'' he said at the event.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the DSEU Lighthouse will offer high quality short-term vocational skilling courses as well as a plethora of employment opportunities for those between 18-30 years of age. ''DSEU is the first one in the country which has taken such a unique step to equip youth of underserved communities with new age skills at a university level centre in the slum clusters itself,'' he said.

The Lighthouse has been started keeping in view the need for jobs in Delhi, he said, adding that even after graduation, youth struggle for jobs, but after pursuing skill-based courses here, the company itself will come and give jobs to the youth. The minister asserted that all this has been possible only because of the power of people's vote. ''People used their vote properly and gave Arvind Kejriwal the power to work as the chief minister. Now Delhi's schools have become brilliant, people's electricity and water bills are coming zero, and health facilities have become hassle-free,'' he said.

Sisodia said people should again show the power of their vote in the MCD elections so that the ''mess spread in Delhi can be cleared''.

''There is corruption in MCD and our sanitation workers do not get their salaries on time. As a leader, I can ask for votes since we are not the ones who want to earn notes. Please vote for Arvind Kejriwal in the MCD polls,'' he said. Under the Lighthouse programme, emphasis will be given on developing life skills of students besides giving career and life-related guidance through foundation courses. Self-transformation and opportunities for industry exposure will also be given, said an official statement. The foundation courses for youth will be based on an art-based curriculum with creative activities to develop workplace competencies and mindfulness among students, it said. Spoken English and digital literacy will be an important part of this foundational skilling programme.

Students will be offered various short and long term courses related to administration, financial accounting and tally, nursing, fitness trainer, IT. ''Nearly 600 youth from underserved communities in the vicinity of Lighthouse will be trained at these centres every year. ''DSEU Lighthouse at Kalkaji aims to upskill over 1,200 youths from nearby slum clusters in next two years,'' read the statement. The DSEU Lighthouse at Kalkaji comprises four training rooms, a counseling room, video-conferencing room, self-learning space, and a fully-equipped tech hub with wi-fi connection and laptops. PTI NIT/SLB SRY

