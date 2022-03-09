Left Menu

Seven girl students fall sick after having breakfast, probe ordered

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Seven girl students of Northern India Textile Research Association campus here fell sick after having breakfast in the canteen of their hostel on Wednesday.

Taking cognisance of it, DM R K Singh constituted a committee to conduct an inquiry into it. The panel will submit its report within 15 days.

The technical campus of the institute is situated in Sanjay Nagar. The BTech students experienced giddiness, stomachache and started vomiting after having breakfast.

The management of the institute immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they were admitted to the emergency ward for treatment.

Upon getting information, officials of police, administration and food safety department reached the hospital. The girls were identified as Pratima, Nishita, Sakshi, Mansi and Anushka.

Four of the seven girls were discharged from the hospital while three are undergoing treatment.

Food Safety Department official Vinit Kumar said samples of potable water, vegetables and edible oils were lifted and sent for testing. In case adulteration, legal action would be initiated against the canteen operator, he said.

