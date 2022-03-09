Left Menu

Beware of fake drone training schools: DGCA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said the public should be careful about fake drone-training schools that are operating in contravention of Drone Rules, 2021.

''It has come to the notice of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) through electronic, print media and various other sources that numerous fake (unrecognised by DGCA) remote pilot training organisation (RPTO) are offering remote pilot training program, claiming to be approved by DGCA to lure the candidates by misleading advertisement,'' the regulator's notice said.

Applicants and public at large are hereby informed to be careful about such self- styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of Drone Rules 2021, it noted.

''List of DGCA approved RPTOs is available at https://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in/flight-training-organizations,'' it mentioned.

The regulator said organizations or persons -- if found involved in the aforementioned fake activity -- will have to pay ''appropriate penalty'' as per Rule 50 of Drone Rules 2021.

''Further, it has come to notice that few NGOs, federations, trust, associations etc. are also giving misleading advertisement on their websites, claiming to be associated with DGCA/approved by DGCA and collecting membership fee from drone startups and companies in drone Industry,'' it noted.

The general public is hereby advised to be cautious about such demand as DGCA does not support such activity, it added.

