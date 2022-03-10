Left Menu

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:56 IST
Five-day budget session of Tripura assembly from March 17
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The five-day budget session of the Tripura assembly will begin from March 17, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma, who holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget for the financial year 2022-23 on the first day of the session.

This will be the last budget of the BJP-IPFT government before the state goes to assembly polls early next year.

Five to seven bills, including the Tripura National University Bill, 2022, will be tabled during the session, he said.

''If everything goes well, admission to the university will begin from the next academic year,'' he added.

