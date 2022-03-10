Left Menu

Digital technology should reach every nook and corner of country: Sitharaman

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:56 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asserted here that the benefits of digital technology should reach every nook and corner of the country to ensure its overall development, an official statement here said.

Chairing a closed-door post-Budget interaction with stakeholders from the industry in the northeast, Sitharaman said the government was taking ''futuristic steps'' by focusing on development through enhancement of digital infrastructure in the country.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the meeting, discussed ways to develop start-up ecosystems in the state.

Sarma said that his government and SIDBI have decided to set up mid-level start-up infrastructure in colleges and universities, according to the statement.

He also emphasised the need to expand the Indian Institute of Technology's role in handholding other institutions to boost the start-up sector.

Others who attended the session include Chief Economic Adviser Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and finance secretary Dr T V Somanathan.

Sitharaman was here on a daylong visit to attend the meeting. She refrained from talking to the media, and left for Delhi in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

