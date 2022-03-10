Commemorating the 63rd Tibetan Uprising Day- 10th March

The 10th of March marks a very important day for Tibetan people all over the world. It was on this day in 1959, when the Tibetans (in Tibet) revolted against the forcible occupation of their motherland by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).This revolt was preceded by several deliberate acts of the Chinese which deprived the Tibetans of freedom to follow their religious practices, customs, and traditions. The all-enveloping subjugation, discrimination and harassment resulted in pent up frustrations amongst the peaceful Tibetans which burst out in the form of an unprecedented uprising.The Tibetan Uprising of 1959 began as a spontaneous act of peaceful protest demonstration against the Chinese in capital Lhasa which later turned violent in which thousands of Tibetans were killed by the marauding soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army.

For thousands of years, Tibet was a self-governing, independent entity with its’ own language, script, costumes, traditions & religion that signed a series of treaties with several countries of the world as an equal party.However, China launched a succession of territorial aggressions against Tibet from 1949 and in 1950, it launched a full-scale invasion of Tibet.In 1951, the Chinese compelled a Tibetan government delegation (whose members were kept in a hostage-like situation), to sign a “17-Point Agreement” which formalized the Chinese occupation of Tibet.

Since its occupation of Tibet, the Chinese have remained unrelenting in devising ways and means to annihilate the very identity of Tibet. The Buddha, H.H the Dalai Lama and Tibetan religious practiceshave been systematically criticized and debased andreligious places subjected to destruction and plunder. Anyone who expressed their true beliefs or spoke against the Chinese occupation were killed or otherwise imprisoned. Even today, Tibetan households in Tibet are not allowed to keep images of Dalai Lama in their homes.

The memory of 10th March also serves to portray the plight of thousands of exiled Tibetans whose hopes of returning to their motherland are gradually fading. Though many European countries as well as India & Nepal have allowed them stay and provided them with necessary facilities to lead a normal life, the feeling of being displaced from their own land has brewed a sense of life-long discontentment and alienation amongst the exiled Tibetans.

Moreover, Tibetans who stayed back in Tibet are being subjected to continuous efforts of CCP of sinicizing (moulding them into following Chinese dictated values and lifestyle) them apart from the discrimination and atrocities harped on them. Induced reverse migration of Han Chinese to Tibetan areas, reducing the number of schools imparting education in Tibetan language and increasing the number of schools teaching in Mandarin, military-style vocational trainings and re-education through labourprogrammes to discipline the “trouble makers”, breaking down the Tibetan rural communities and destruction of traditional livelihoodsand massive exploitation of natural resources are all aimed at achieving the objective of the CCP of “breaking lineage, breaking roots, breaking connections and breaking origins”.

The gravity of present-day situation can be understood from the recent event in which Tsewang Norbu, a 25-year-old popular Tibetan singer attempted self-immolation on February 25 in front of the Potala Palace in Lhasa and was subsequently reported dead taking the total number of Tibetans who have self-immolated since 2009 to 158. With no end in sight to the Chinese occupation of their motherland, the Tibetans have been forced to choose the path of self-immolations to highlight their plight and sufferings.

Disclaimer: Written by Shri Ajit Kamath for Samrudh Bharat Social Welfare Foundation.The views expressed in the above advertorial are personal, Disclaimer: Content produced by Samrudh Bharat Social Welfare Foundation PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)