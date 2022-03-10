Left Menu

Japan to give 100,000 yen to foreign exchange students in financial trouble - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:36 IST
Japan to give 100,000 yen to foreign exchange students in financial trouble - NHK
Japan is giving 100,000 yen ($860) to support foreign exchange students who are in financial trouble due to COVID-19 pandemic, the public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

The support is aimed to help foreign students studying in Japanese universities, colleagues and vocational schools, the report said.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said on March 3 that the country would create new scheme that gives priority for foreign students to enter Japan. ($1 = 115.9100 yen)

