Delhi: 2 held for cheating people on pretext of providing jobs

A 31-year-old man and his associate were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma, a resident of Karawal Nagar, and Seema (28), a resident of Mandoli here, they said. The complainant told the police that last year in October, she had applied for a job of make-up trainer on a website. A man called the complainant and introduced himself as Kabir from Cozent Group of Service having its office at Netaji Subhash Place here, a senior police officer said. He took a telephonic interview for the job and asked the complainant to transfer Rs 20,000 as processing fee, police said. In January, the complainant again received a call where the caller told the woman that she had been recruited by a salon in Greater Kailash and had to pay Rs 50,000 as security money which would be refunded later after she joined, the officer said. The complainant paid the amount and visited the salon next day where she found that there was no such job, they said. Investigations revealed that the cheated amount was transferred to Sharma's account. A raid was conducted and he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. During interrogation, Sharma disclosed that he along with his associates, used to run a placement office and cheated people on the pretext of providing them jobs, the DCP said. The accused used to collect data of job seekers from various websites. They used to contact the applicants and demand money as registration fees, police said. After receiving the money, the accused stopped calling the victims, the police said. Sharma revealed that the placement office has already been closed in December last year after the victims started asking them to refund their money. But even after closing the office, they continued to cheat people, police said. Based on Sharma's disclosure, Seema was also nabbed, they said, adding that two mobile phones, two ATM cards and documents were recovered from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)