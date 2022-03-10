Israeli Holocaust memorial suspends partnership with oligarch Abramovich
Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial said on Thursday it had suspended a strategic partnership with Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who has faced sanctions abroad since the Ukraine conflict erupted.
Yad Vashem announced last month that Abramovich's pledged funding would strengthen its endeavours in the areas of Holocaust research and remembrance.
