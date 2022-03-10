Left Menu

Atal Innovation Mission ties up with KidEx; to benefit over 1 cr school students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:45 IST
Atal Innovation Mission ties up with KidEx; to benefit over 1 cr school students
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Thursday announced a partnership with KidEx Venture Private Limited to leverage KidEx’s existing technology platform to host AIM's flagship programs.

According to an official statement, the programs will be available for over 1 crore school students on the AIM network across India.

These programs would be accessible to every student affiliated with Atal Tinkering Labs' network of schools in a digital, convenient manner at zero cost, it added.

The statement said over a two-year timeframe, AIM and KidEx will reach out to at least 10 lakh-plus young learners and enable them to get exposure to AIM's proprietary programs on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The KidEx technology platform has been evaluated over the last one year during which 1 lakh plus students from more than 1,500 schools have used the platform and found it convenient and engaging, it added.

The statement also said KidEx will be adopting 100 schools under the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) initiative.

Launched in 2020, KidEx's flagship product aims at enabling holistic development of children through experiential learning of age-appropriate activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022