Atal Innovation Mission ties up with KidEx; to benefit over 1 cr school students

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Thursday announced a partnership with KidEx Venture Private Limited to leverage KidEx’s existing technology platform to host AIM's flagship programs.

According to an official statement, the programs will be available for over 1 crore school students on the AIM network across India.

These programs would be accessible to every student affiliated with Atal Tinkering Labs' network of schools in a digital, convenient manner at zero cost, it added.

The statement said over a two-year timeframe, AIM and KidEx will reach out to at least 10 lakh-plus young learners and enable them to get exposure to AIM's proprietary programs on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The KidEx technology platform has been evaluated over the last one year during which 1 lakh plus students from more than 1,500 schools have used the platform and found it convenient and engaging, it added.

The statement also said KidEx will be adopting 100 schools under the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) initiative.

Launched in 2020, KidEx's flagship product aims at enabling holistic development of children through experiential learning of age-appropriate activities.

