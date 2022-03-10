Left Menu

Evacuation of AP students from Ukraine almost done

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:20 IST
Amaravati, March 10 (PTI): All but one of the 770 students hailing from Andhra Pradesh have been safely evacuated under Operation Ganga from war-hit Ukraine, the state government said here on Thursday.

While five students were in transit, the rest have reached their homes since the evacuation began on February 26.

"The repatriation status of one student is yet to be confirmed. We have sent him an email but got no response so far," the state Special Task Force member Babu Ahamed was quoted as saying in an official release.

Six students who landed from Sumy were identified as those from neighbouring Telangana.

One student reached his relative's house in Poland from Ukraine while another was "willing to stay back", he said.

