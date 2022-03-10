Over 66,000 posts vacant in AP govt: Minister tells Assembly

A total of 66,309 posts are now vacant in various departments, the Andhra Pradesh government revealed here on Thursday.

Replying to a question raised by Telugu Desam party members in the Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the total number of sanctioned posts was 7,71,177. While there were 5,29,868 regular employees, another 1.75 lakh were working on contract and outsourced basis, the Minister said.

The Minister, however, did not given specific details about the contract and outsourced staff in different departments.

He also gave only an abstract figure of 66,309 vacancies without any specifics.

Buggana said 1.26 lakh employees were recruited in 2019 in the newly created Village and Ward Secretariats across the state.

"Orders have been issued in June last year for releasing of annual calendar of recruitment to fill up 10,143 posts in various categories in 2021-22. Further, permission was accorded to fill 22,306 posts in the Medical and Health Department," he said.

The Finance Minister, however, did not mention that not even 1,000 posts out of the promised 10,143 were actually notified.

"The government has decided to prepare a job calendar every year for filling up the vacancies. This is underway," Buggana claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)