AAP sweeps Malwa region, makes inroads into Doaba, Majha

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Punjab's Malwa region, bagging 66 of its 69 seats in the Assembly polls, and made inroads into the state's Doaba and Majha areas. The party won 92 of the 117 seats in the Assembly polls, whose results were declared on Thursday.

The state has 117 Assembly seats, of which 25 fall in the Majha region and 23 in Doaba. In the last Assembly polls, the party had won only 18 seats in Malwa, two in Doaba while it could not open its account in Majha.

According to the results, AAP won 66 seats in Malwa and 16 in Majha.

It won 10 seats in the Doaba region.

The Congress won nine seats in Doaba, seven in Majha and two in Malwa. In the last Assembly polls, the Congress had made major gains in Malwa by winning 40 seats.

It had won 22 in Majha and 15 in Doaba. A voter turnout of 71.95 per cent was recorded in Punjab in the February 20 Assembly polls.

Polling percentage in Malwa was more than the Majha and Doaba regions.

