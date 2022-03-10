Mumbai police commissioner meets Muslim clerics ahead of Shab-e-Barat

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Thursday met 34 city-based Muslim clerics ahead of the Shab-e-Barat festival which coincides with the festival of Holi this year, an official release said.

Both festivals fall on March 18.

Pandey told the clerics that loudspeakers should be operated at low volume during the festivities considering that school and college exams too fall during the same period.

Also, youths should be advised not to break traffic rules while riding motorbikes on the night of the festival, the commissioner said.

Mufti Mohammad Usman Ashrafi, who headed the delegation, later told reporters that they were glad that the commissioner had a discussion with them and they would cooperate with the police.

