China's Shanghai shuts schools due to fresh COVID-19 outbreak
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China's financial hub of Shanghai said on Friday it will close all primary, middle and high schools from March 12 and that students will need to shift to online classes until further notice as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.
The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account that kindergartens and preschools will also suspend classes.
