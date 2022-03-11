Institute of Risk Management-India Affiliate Announces Results for February 2022 Level-1 ERM Examination

Nishant Kumar Sharma, Senior Manager, Corporate Planning, NTPC Limited , secured All-India rank with 85.5% while Palak Aggarwal, NMIMS Alumnus and Advisory Associate Analyst, Deloitte, secured 85.1% MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute of Risk Management (IRM) - India Affiliate, recently announced the results of the February 2022 ERM Level-1 examination. Nishant Kumar Sharma, Senior Manager, Corporate Planning, NTPC Limited, secured an All-India rank with 85.5% at the Level-1 professional exam while Palak Aggarwal, NMIMS Alumnus and Advisory Associate Analyst, Deloitte, secured 85.1% at the Level-1 student exam. IRM is the world leader in Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications with recognition in 140+ countries.

Commending all the students who cleared the examination, Kosha Shah, IRMCert, Head of Academics, Institute of Risk Management India Affiliate, said,''Congratulations to all the candidates who have worked so hard to clear the Level-1 examinations. After a series of ongoing disruptions, there is increasing recognition of the importance of ERM across every sector today. We have been seeing a rising demand for qualified risk-intelligent professionals who have the acumen to identify and mitigate risks across verticals and sectors. With businesses now keen to bolster their value chains with risk management intelligence, candidates with an ERM qualification from IRM have the opportunity to stand out from their peers. We wish our students all the best as they join our effort towards building a risk-resilient and robust business ecosystem across every sector.'' Expressing his joy, Nishant Kumar Sharma, Senior Manager, Corporate Planning, NTPC Limited, said, ''IRM helped me refine my risk identification and mitigation skills by providing a realistic picture through different case studies, further supported by informative and descriptive course material. I also appreciated our mentor's guidance and experience. After going through IRM's rigorous curriculum, I am confident of my agility and decision-making skills. It was a rewarding experience that has motivated me to continue with my pursuit of excellence in risk management.'' Palak Aggarwal, NMIMS Alumnus and Advisory Associate Analyst, Deloitte, added, ''I decided to pursue ERM certification through IRM last year after working in the realm of risk management with different companies. Realising that risk advisory is my calling, I wanted to gain further insight into this field while working towards an industry-recognised certification that can help me build my career. I chose IRM because the study material and support sessions provided by the institute are the holy grail for risk management enthusiasts. The Level-1 examinations empowered me with a strong foundation in risk management principles. It is the first step in my pursuit of further certification.'' Risk management professionals are in high demand across every sector as businesses attempt to strengthen their risk intelligence and build resilience towards uncertainties. As the global economy goes through a period of turbulence in the face of war and post-pandemic recovery, businesses must remain alert and vigilant for any emerging risks like climate change and cybersecurity. Candidates with globally recognised ERM qualifications from the IRM, therefore, have the opportunity to empower their organisations through a well-planned risk management framework.

IRM's 5-Level pathway to Certified Fellowship in ERM with professional designations at each stage after Level 2 certifies one's expertise in ERM while strengthening their problem-solving skills, risk-based decision making and analytical thinking skills. Meant for students and working professionals, the Level 1 examination is held four times a year, in February, May, August, and November. Successful candidates then proceed for IRM's Level-2 exam conducted in June and November. Level-2 onwards, candidates also gain globally recognised designations on the completion of each level - IRMCert (Level-2), GradIRM (Level-3), CMIRM (Level-4), and CFIRM (Level-5). More information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at - https://www.theirmindia.org/.

Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate Headquartered in the UK, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications. IRM has been driving excellence for over 30 years with members across 143 countries. With 360 exam centres in India, students can join a professional community of risk leaders by pursuing IRM's 5-level pathway with designations that are globally recognised while pursuing undergraduate studies and professionals can pursue the same whilst working. IRM qualified candidates and members are working with companies across the globe including Acies Consulting, Swiss Re, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Barclays Bank, ANZ Bank, Mastercard, HSBC, IFC - World Bank Group, AIG, BBC, Yes Bank, Kotak Life, HDFC Life, NTPC, Target Corporation, and many other organisations.

Find us on social media: • Website: www.theirmindia.org • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/irmindia • Instagram: https://instagram.com/irmindia?utm_medium=copy_link • Twitter: https://twitter.com/irm_india?s=11 • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/irmindiaaffiliate/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)