MP: Chouhan orders probe into allegation of sexual harassment against NLIU professor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday directed senior policemen to probe the allegation of sexual harassment against a professor at the National Law Institute University (NLIU) Bhopal.

The chief minister has directed director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena and Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar to probe allegations against the concerned professor and take strict action, an official from the state public relation department said.

Chouhan has also asked that a woman police officer be included in the investigations, he said. The chief minister has stated that "misbehaviour" with boys and girls will not be tolerated, and if required, the matter will also be discussed with the Supreme Court chief justice, the official said.

Taking cognisance of the news reports about an NLIU professor's alleged misbehaviour with girls and the subsequent protest by students, Chouhan summoned the senior policemen and directed them to investigate the matter.

