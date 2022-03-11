Left Menu

MP: Chouhan orders probe into allegation of sexual harassment against NLIU professor

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:38 IST
MP: Chouhan orders probe into allegation of sexual harassment against NLIU professor
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday directed senior policemen to probe the allegation of sexual harassment against a professor at the National Law Institute University (NLIU) Bhopal.

The chief minister has directed director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena and Bhopal police commissioner Makrand Deoskar to probe allegations against the concerned professor and take strict action, an official from the state public relation department said.

Chouhan has also asked that a woman police officer be included in the investigations, he said. The chief minister has stated that "misbehaviour" with boys and girls will not be tolerated, and if required, the matter will also be discussed with the Supreme Court chief justice, the official said.

Taking cognisance of the news reports about an NLIU professor's alleged misbehaviour with girls and the subsequent protest by students, Chouhan summoned the senior policemen and directed them to investigate the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022