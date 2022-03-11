Left Menu

CBSE term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 from April 26

While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said on Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:43 IST
CBSE term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 from April 26
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. Term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes. While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said on Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic. ''As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes,'' it said. It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet. ''These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022