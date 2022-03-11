L N Medical College, Bishkek Announce Special Offer for Medical Students

This offer is valid only for first year Indian Medical Students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine 11.03.2022, New Delhi: L N Medical College(LNMC), Bishkek, Krygyzstan, a subsidiary unit of LNMC Bhopal, one of the India's top private medical college in Bhopal and central India providing world class yet economical medical education to deserving medical aspirant in association with Kyrgyz National University(KNC) today announced special rebate on the tution fees for the first year medical students evacuated from war- hit Ukraine. They would only be paying for Hostel, Mess, Visa, OTC tickets. This is a small effort from the LNMC to save the year of the students.

The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has impacted the future of almost 20,000 medical students studying there. Most of them have returned back safely to their motherland with the earnest efforts of the Indian government. Commenting on the development, Kanat Sadykov, Rector, L N Medical College & Krygyz National University, Bishkek, said '' In this hour of crisis, we have taken a step towards helping our deserving medical students and contribute towards the medical fraternity. We look forward to provide world class medical education at a reasonable fee. We wish that very soon everything will return back to normalcy.'' Kyrgyz National University (KNC) is the most reputed and the largest government educational institution of Kyrgyzstan, Recognized by WHO, MCI, ECFMG and Word Directory of Medical Schools. We are providing modern facilities in medical education, house laboratories, libraries, hi-end class rooms, auditoriums, hostel, Indianize mess serving Indian food and many more.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)